UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in. Check steps to download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the UPSC Prelims Result 2025, now available for candidates on its websites—upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Aspirants who appeared for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 can download the result PDF, which lists the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Mains exam.

The preliminary exam was conducted on May 25, 2025, with around 10 lakh candidates competing for 979 vacancies across prestigious services like the IAS, IPS, and IFS.

This year, the UPSC Prelims consisted of two papers: General Studies Paper I and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), with the latter being qualifying in nature. Only candidates who clear the cutoff in Paper I will move forward to the Main Examination, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2025.

While individual scores are not released at this stage, the final mark sheets will be published after the entire selection process concludes. Candidates are advised to download the official PDF from the UPSC website and verify their qualification status promptly.

UPSC Prelims 2025 Result: How to check — a step-by-step guide The UPSC Prelims Results are declared, candidates can check the results through the following steps:

Visit UPSC's official website – upsc.gov.in

Head to the Result section

Click on the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 link available on the homepage

Download merit list PDF, and check for your roll number UPSC Prelims Result 2025 expected cutoff The Union Public Service Commission releases the cutoff after the final result is declared. This year, the cutoff is expected to be in the range of 82-90 marks for the General Category, predicts several coaching centers.

UPSC Prelims Result 2025 list The UPSC Prelims Result 2025 has been declared in list wise format, containing only the roll numbers of those candidates who have qualified for the Mains exam.

Inclusion in this UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Roll Number-Wise List pdf confirms a candidate's eligibility to appear for the UPSC Mains 2025.

UPSC Prelims result 2025: Result Withheld The results of four candidates with the Roll Numbers: 7004555, 6305469, 6413314 and 6610122 have been kept withheld till final outcome of the ongoing court cases.

Negative marking for wrong answers UPSC Prelims 2025 Result Live: There is also negative marking, meaning, for every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

