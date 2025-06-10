Subscribe

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How to check Civil Services prelims results at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: UPSC will soon announce the results for the Civil Services Examination Prelims 2025. Candidates can check their results on upsc.gov.in.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published10 Jun 2025, 10:38 AM IST
UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission will declare the CSE Prelims Results 2025 in the coming days.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission will be declaring Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Results 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check their result on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The commission is yet to announce confirmed date and time for the declaration of the CSE Prelims Results 2025.

The Commission conducted the CSE Prelims Exam 2025 on May 25 this year which consisted of two objective-type papers (MCQs). The two hours long examination carried a maximum of 200 marks. There is 0.33 negative marking for every wrong answer.

How to check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025

Follow the steps mentioned below to check CSE Prelims Results 2025 when released:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate to UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025 link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Check and download UPSC CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Through this UPSC Civil Services Examination, the commission aims to fill 979 vacancies which includes:

  • 38 posts for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category
  • 12 for those with blindness or low vision
  • 7 for deaf candidates
  • 10 for those with locomotor disabilities
  • 9 for those candidates with multiple disabilities

Candidates who clear all the levels of the UPSC CSE exam will be enrolled either in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) or Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Last month, the Commission released the UPSC Calendar for the upcoming year. The UPSC Prelims 2026 will be conducted on May 24 next year and UPSC Mains 2026 will take place on August 21. The National Defence Academy (NDA) 2026 exam and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams, which are conducted twice in a calendar year, are scheduled for April 12 and September 13, 2026.

