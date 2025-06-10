UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How to check Civil Services prelims results at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission will be declaring Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Results 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check their result on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The commission is yet to announce confirmed date and time for the declaration of the CSE Prelims Results 2025.

Advertisement

The Commission conducted the CSE Prelims Exam 2025 on May 25 this year which consisted of two objective-type papers (MCQs). The two hours long examination carried a maximum of 200 marks. There is 0.33 negative marking for every wrong answer.

How to check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Follow the steps mentioned below to check CSE Prelims Results 2025 when released:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate to UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025 link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Check and download UPSC CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Advertisement

Also Read | Meet new UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar, known for his transformative defence reforms

Through this UPSC Civil Services Examination, the commission aims to fill 979 vacancies which includes:

38 posts for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category

12 for those with blindness or low vision

7 for deaf candidates

10 for those with locomotor disabilities

9 for those candidates with multiple disabilities

Also Read | UPSC NDA result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in, steps to check merit list here

Candidates who clear all the levels of the UPSC CSE exam will be enrolled either in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) or Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Last month, the Commission released the UPSC Calendar for the upcoming year. The UPSC Prelims 2026 will be conducted on May 24 next year and UPSC Mains 2026 will take place on August 21. The National Defence Academy (NDA) 2026 exam and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams, which are conducted twice in a calendar year, are scheduled for April 12 and September 13, 2026.