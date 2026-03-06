UPSC CSE Result 2025 OUT: Anuj Agnihotri bags AIR 1 - How to check final merit list PDF, other details

UPSC CSE Result 2025: The UPSC Final Result 2025 was declared on the official website, upsc.gov.in on Friday. Anuj Agnihotri has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, emerging as the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025.

UPSC CSE Result 2025: How to check Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Mains 2025 can check their results through the official PDF released by the commission.

Here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage and click on the link titled ‘UPSC Final Result 2025.’

3. Open the link to download the PDF file containing the names and roll numbers of candidates who have qualified all three stages of the UPSC CSE 2025 examination.

4. Once the PDF opens, you can use the Ctrl+F search option to quickly find your name or roll number instead of scrolling through the entire document.

UPSC Toppers list 2025 The following candidates have secured the top ranks in the UPSC CSE Examination 2025:

Anuj Agnihotri Rajeshwari Suve M Akansh Dhull Raghav Jhunjhunwala Ishan Bhatnagar Zinnia Aurora A R Rajah Mohaideen Pakshal Secretry Astha Jain Ujjwal Priyank UPSC Result 2025: How many candidates have been selected? – This year, a total of 958 candidates have been recommended for IAF, IFS, IPS and Central Services.

— The candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

– Result of two candidates has been kept withheld, mentioned the commission in a press release.

What's next after UPSC Result 2025? Candidates whose names and roll numbers are mentioned in the UPSC Final Merit List 2025 – have been selected for various services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Group A and Group B services.

After the results are declared, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issues appointment letters to the selected candidates, formally beginning their journey in the civil services.

How are services allocated? Service allocation for the selected candidates depends on their respective ranks, order of preference for the services, among other aspects:

— Candidate’s order of preference for service,

— Candidate’s category, i.e. the candidate belongs to which category -General, SC, ST, others

— Availability of vacancy in the candidate’s category,