UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Notification OUT for 230 posts – Check important dates, link and other details

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the application process for recruitment to 230 vacancies in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website — upsconline.nic.in
Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies must keep the following dates in mind:
UPSC EPFO application opening date: Tuesday, July 29
Closing date for submission: August 18, 2025
Through the recruitment, vacancies for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) will be filled.
Candidates can apply for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment through the following steps:
2. If you're a new user, click on ‘One Time Registration (OTR)’ and register yourself.
3. Log in using the credentials, and select the EPFO Recruitment 2025 application link.
4. Fill the application form: Enter your personal, academic, and work experience details accurately.
5. Upload the required documents: Attach your recent passport-size photograph, signature, and any other required documents.
6. Make the payment online through the available payment options.
7. Submit the form. Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the filled in application form for future reference.
To apply for the post of Enforcement Officer, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
The upper age limit for the recruitment is 30 years, with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.
For APFC posts, the upper age limit is as follows:
The UPSC will conduct a written examination and an interview to screen candidates for the vacancies. A final merit list will be prepared based on the combined scores of both stages, and appointments will be made accordingly.
