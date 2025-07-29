UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Notification OUT for 230 posts – Check important dates, link and other details

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the application process for recruitment to 230 vacancies in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website — upsconline.nic.in

UPSC EPFO notification 2025: Important dates Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies must keep the following dates in mind:

UPSC EPFO application opening date: Tuesday, July 29

Closing date for submission: August 18, 2025

Which vacancies will be filled? Through the recruitment, vacancies for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) will be filled.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: How to apply – a step-by-step guide Candidates can apply for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment through the following steps:

Visit the official website: Go to upsconline.nic.in. 2. If you're a new user, click on ‘One Time Registration (OTR)’ and register yourself.

3. Log in using the credentials, and select the EPFO Recruitment 2025 application link.

4. Fill the application form: Enter your personal, academic, and work experience details accurately.

5. Upload the required documents: Attach your recent passport-size photograph, signature, and any other required documents.

6. Make the payment online through the available payment options.

7. Submit the form. Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the filled in application form for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria To apply for the post of Enforcement Officer, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

The upper age limit for the recruitment is 30 years, with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

For APFC posts, the upper age limit is as follows: