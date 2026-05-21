UPSC Exam Calendar 2027 released: Check CSE Prelims, Mains and other key exam dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination calendar for 2027, announcing the schedule for the Civil Services Examination (CSE), NDA, CDS, Engineering Services, CAPF, and several other major recruitment tests.

According to the calendar, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on May 23, 2027, while the Main Examination will begin on August 20, 2027. The schedule is considered crucial for the millions of aspirants preparing for UPSC exams.

The Commission has also provided details regarding notification release dates, application deadlines, and examination dates for all recruitment tests planned for 2027, helping candidates organise and streamline their preparation strategies more effectively.

UPSC has announced that the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2027 will be released on January 13, 2027, and candidates will be able to submit their applications until February 2, 2027.

Check Prelims 2027 date The Civil Services Preliminary Examination (Prelims) is scheduled for May 23, 2027, while the Main Examination will commence on August 20, 2027, and continue for five consecutive days. The Indian Forest Service (IFS) Preliminary Examination will also be conducted on the same day as the CSE Prelims.

According to the UPSC calendar, the NDA/NA-I and CDS-I examinations will take place on April 11, 2027. Notifications for these exams will be issued on December 2, 2026, while details regarding the application deadline will be provided in the official notification. The NDA/NA-II and CDS-II examinations are slated for September 19, 2027.

The Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Preliminary Exam will be conducted on January 31, 2027, followed by the Main Examination on June 18, 2027.

How to Download the UPSC 2027 Exam Calendar Visit the official UPSC website. On the homepage, click on the “Examination” section. Under the “Calendar” option, open the “Annual Calendar 2027” link. Download and save the PDF for future reference. Important dates for CAPF, CMS and IES/ISS exams Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF AC) Exam

Notification Released: February 17, 2027

Last Date of Application: March 9, 2027

Exam Date: July 4, 2027

Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination Notification Released: March 3, 2027

Last Date of Application: March 23, 2027

Exam Date: July 18, 2027

IES/ISS Exam Notification Released: February 10, 2027

Last Date of Application: March 2, 2027

Exam: June 18 to 20, 2027

Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Dates The notification for the Combined Geologist Examination 2027 will be released on September 2, 2026, and the last date for application is September 22, 2026. The Preliminary Examination will be held on January 10, 2027, while the Main Examination will be conducted on June 19, 2027.

CISF AC and CBI DSP Exam Schedule CISF AC (Executive) LDCE 2027

Notification: November 25, 2026

Last Date of Application: December 15, 2026

Exam: March 13 and 14, 2027

CBI DSP LDCE Notification: December 16, 2026

Last Date of Application: January 5, 2027