UPSC Mains Result 2024 will be announced soon on upsc.gov.in. While the exact date is unconfirmed, results are typically released in December. Candidates can check their results at the official website by following 4 simple steps.

UPSC Mains Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission will declare UPSC Mains Result 2024 soon. Once released, candidates can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

However, the Commission is yet to release the official date and time of the announcement of the UPSC Civil Services Mains result. Following past trends, the UPSC CSE Mains result is declared in December every year. Last year the results were declared on December 8.

How to check UPSC Mains Result 2024? UPSC aspirants who appeared for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024 must follow the below mentioned steps to access the result.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Cn the home page, click on UPSC Mains Result 2024 link.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new PDF file where candidates can check the result with their roll numbers.

Step 4: Save and download the file. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for further reference.

The cutoff marks, merit list, and other details apart from the results are published on the official website. Qualifying candidates will be eligible to appear in the next round that is personal interview. It is expected to take place next month, in January 2025.

This year, the Union Public Service Commission administered the Civil Services mains examination on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29. The three-hour long exams were held in two shifts. The exam for the first shift was conducted between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon and the second shift exam was from 2:30 pm till 5.30 pm.