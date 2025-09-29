UPSC NDA 2 result 2025 likely to be out today at upsc.gov.in. Check steps, other details

UPSC NDA 2 exam result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the NDA 2 result 2025 soon on its official website at upsc.gov.in. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination was conducted on September 14, 2025. Students must keep their e-Admit card till the declaration of the final result to check their scores.

UPSC NDA 2 result: Step-by-step guide to check scores Check out the steps to download scores:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Select the ‘UPSC NDA Result 2025 download link’ on the home page.

Step 3: The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and view the result PDF.

The exam consisted of questions worth 900 marks, with 300 marks allocated to Mathematics and 600 marks for the General Ability Test. The exam duration was 5 hours.