UPSC NDA 2025 admit card released: Steps to download hall tickets, exam date, time and more

UPSC NDA 2025 admit card released: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, on Thursday released the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA), and Naval Academy (NA) examination (1), 2025 on its official website UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The applicants applying for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website, whose exam is scheduled on 13 April.

Earlier, the registrations for UPSC NDA NA 1 examinations 2025 were conducted from 11 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. The UPSC aims to fill a total of 406 NDA NA vacancies with this recruitment exam.

According to the details, only unmarried male or female candidates born not earlier than 2 July 2006 and not later than 1 July 2009 were eligible to apply for the NDA & NA exam.

Meanwhile, the commission had stated, “The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.gov.in) for being downloaded by candidates.” No admit card would be sent by post, the commission added.

UPSC NDA admit card released: Steps to download hall tickets 1) Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

2) Open the home page, click on the admit card section.

3) Click on the link to download the NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025.

4) Enter your credentials to login and submit.

5) Check your admit card displayed on the screen.

6) Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

UPSC NDA admit card released: Deadline to download admit card Candidates will be able to download the admit card till 13 April 2025, up to 4 PM.

UPSC NDA admit card released: Type of pen to be used All the applicants should use only 'Black Ball Point Pen' to answer questions.

UPSC NDA admit card released: Exam venue All the applicants are required to appear only at the exam venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

UPSC NDA admit card released: Entry time The UPSC NDA exams will take place from 9:30 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:30 PM for the Afternoon Session. The entry into the Examination Venue will be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination.

UPSC NDA admit card released: Documents required for exam All the candidates should bring the Admit card (print out), along with the (original) photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card.

UPSC NDA Admit Card Live Updates: Vacancy details Here are the vacancy details of NDA

Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy: 42 (including 6 for female candidates)

Air Force flying: 92 (including 2 for female candidates)

Air Force ground duties (Tech): 18 (including 2 for female candidates)