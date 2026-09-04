UPSC NDA, CDS 2 admit card out: How download it? Check entry timings and other details ahead of 13 September exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-Admit Cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026 and the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2026. Candidates appearing for either examination can access and download their admit cards through the official UPSC website. Both the NDA and CDS examinations are scheduled to be conducted on September 13.

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Candidates appearing for the examinations should carry a printed copy of their e-Admit Card to the exam centre. They must also bring the photo identity card whose number is specified on the e-Admit Card.

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2026: Here's How to download Candidates can access their e-Admit Cards by visiting the official UPSC website and selecting the link for the NDA and CDS 2 admit cards. They should enter the required login details Tap Submit. Once the admit card appears, candidates must verify all the information carefully before downloading it and taking a printout for the examination. Candidates are advised to retain the e-Admit Card safely until the respective examination results are officially announced.

UPSC has urged candidates to arrive at their examination centres well ahead of the reporting time to complete mandatory procedures, including face authentication, identity checks and frisking.

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UPSC NDA, CDS 2: Entry timings Candidates must also keep the session-wise entry cut-offs in mind. Entry to the examination venue will be stopped 30 minutes before the scheduled start of each session. For the forenoon session, candidates must enter by 9:30 AM, while the entry deadline for the afternoon session is 1:30 PM. Those reaching the venue after the specified time will not be permitted to take the examination.

Candidates will be allowed to appear only at the examination centre assigned to them and mentioned on their e-Admit Card. Requests to change the examination venue will reportedly not be accepted. Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for the latest announcements and updates related to the NDA 2 and CDS 2 examinations 2026.

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UPSC CMS 2026 written result declared; qualified candidates must update details within 15 days Meanwhile, the UPSC on Tuesday announced the written examination results for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2026, which was conducted on August 2. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the qualified list can now proceed to the Personality Test/Interview, subject to meeting all prescribed eligibility requirements.

Those shortlisted will be required to present original documents validating their age, educational qualifications, community and benchmark disability status, wherever applicable, during the Personality Test. The Commission has also instructed qualified candidates to log in to the UPSC portal and submit or update their details and educational qualification information within 15 days of the written result being declared, as per ANI.

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Candidates must upload proof showing that they have cleared the required qualifying examination. Failure to complete the mandatory process within the given deadline will reportedly result in candidates being barred from proceeding to the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

The 15-day window will also allow candidates to make changes to their postal address, higher educational qualifications, achievements, employment and service history, marital status, parental information and other details sought by the Commission. Candidates who have already provided all necessary documents and do not need to make any changes must still log in, verify their information and submit the application to generate their e-Summon Letter for the Personality Test.

UPSC said details of the interview schedule will be published on its official website at a later stage. Candidates will receive information about their specific interview date and time through the e-Summon Letter.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X