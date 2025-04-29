UPSC NDA result 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in; DIRECT link, 4-steps to check merit list here

UPSC NDA result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared this year’s NDA 1 exam result. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA 1 exam can access the result on the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA 1 exam was held this year on April 13, 2025. Typically, the UPSC releases the NDA result within 20 days after the examination. The NDA selection process comprises two stages: the written exam, followed by the SSB interview. Notably, the results of each stage are announced separately.

How to check UPSC NDA Results 2025 Follow the steps below to check UPSC NDA results.

Step 1: To check UPSC NDA results, visit the official UPSC website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NDA result link.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page with the result PDF.

Step 4: Check your result by pressing the ‘Ctrl’ tab + ‘F’ to search and type your roll number. Candidates can also scroll through the document and find the result corresponding to their roll number.

What's the next step after qualifying UPSC NDA Results 2025? Candidates who qualify based on the UPSC NDA results will be eligible for the next round, which is the SSB interview. The selected candidates must choose their interview date and time and generate the call-up letter from the respective service board websites.

The SSB interview tests a candidate's intelligence and personality. This round consists of two stages and carries 900 marks. Only after qualifying for Stage 1 of the SSB interview will the candidates become eligible to appear for the Stage 2 examination.