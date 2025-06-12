UPSC Prelims 2025 Result DECLARED! How to check CSE qualifying status at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Prelims 2025 Result: The Union Public Service Commission published the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result on its official website on Wednesday, June 11. Candidates appeared for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary examination on May 25 can check the qualifying candidate list on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination consisted of two objective-type papers (MCQs). Each of the two-hour long exam carried a maximum of 200 marks while every wrong answer carried negative marking of 0.33 marks.

The commission states, “Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2025 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2025 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2025 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.”

How to check UPSC Prelims Result 2025? To check CSE Prelims 2025 qualifying status, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate to Written Results link on the home page.

Step 3: Click on “Examination Written Results”

Step 4: The user will be directed to a PDF displaying roll numbers of qualifying candidates.

Step 5: Check and download UPSC CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

These qualifying candidates will be eligible to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination. In case of doubts related to CSE Prelims results candidates can approach UPSC's Facilitation Counter located near the Examination Hall Building at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road (New Delhi) between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Helpline contact numbers are:

011-23385271

011-23098543

011-23381125 Through this UPSC Civil Services Examination, the commission aims to fill a total of 979 vacancies which includes: