UPSC Prelims 2026 result date: When is civil services exam result expected? How to download from upsconline.nic.in

UPSC prelims 2026 result date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination on 24 May 2026. This year, an estimated 5.49 lakh aspirants competed across 83 national testing centres for approximately 933 coveted vacancies within the IAS, IPS, IFS, and central allied services.
With both the General Studies Paper I and the CSAT concluded, the focus shifts completely to the official website (upsc.gov.in), as lakhs of candidates await the screening result that gates entry to the Mains stage.
Historically, the waiting period following the UPSC Preliminary exam is brief but incredibly tense.
Shortlisted candidates will need to pivot to descriptive preparation immediately, making the timeline for the result announcement crucial for macro study strategies.
While the Commission has not announced a declaration date yet, past patterns offer predictability. Over the last five cycles, the time gap between the examination date and the release of the roll-number list has steadily condensed into a two-week window.
An evaluation of recent result timelines highlights this consistent operational pattern:
|Year of Civil Services Exam
|Prelims Exam Date
|Official Result Date
|Turnaround Window (Days)
|2022
|June 5
|June 22
|17 days
|2023
|May 28
|June 12
|15 days
|2024
|June 16
|July 1
|15 days
|2025
|May 25
|June 11
|17 days
|2026
|May 24
|June 9 to June 13 (Expected)
|15-18 days
Given this historical trend, the UPSC Prelims 2026 result is expected to be released during the second week of June 2026.
Note that the initial preliminary result is released as a consolidated, roll-number-only PDF; individual marks and official category cut-offs are strictly withheld until the entire three-stage examination cycle concludes.
For the 11,000 to 12,000 candidates whose roll numbers feature in the selection ledger, the transition period is incredibly brief. The UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2026 is scheduled to commence on August 21 and will run across five descriptive days.
Shortlisted candidates must register for the Detailed Application Form (DAF-I) via the candidate portal within the specified institutional timeline to confirm their venue allocations and pick their optional subjects.
Experts strongly emphasise that because the interval between the screening result and the Mains exam is less than 70 days, serious aspirants should continue writing mock papers continuously rather than putting study streams on hold.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE updates here for direct link, result time, DigiLocker, UMANG and marksheet steps.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.