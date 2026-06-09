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UPSC Prelims 2026 result date: When is civil services exam result expected? How to download from upsconline.nic.in

Given this historical trend, the UPSC Prelims 2026 result is expected to be released during the second week of June 2026.

Livemint
Published9 Jun 2026, 05:27 PM IST
UPSC to recruit specialists from private sector on contract basis for 12 govt departments (File Photo: Mint)
UPSC to recruit specialists from private sector on contract basis for 12 govt departments (File Photo: Mint)(MINT_PRINT)
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UPSC prelims 2026 result date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) successfully conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination on 24 May 2026. This year, an estimated 5.49 lakh aspirants competed across 83 national testing centres for approximately 933 coveted vacancies within the IAS, IPS, IFS, and central allied services.

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With both the General Studies Paper I and the CSAT concluded, the focus shifts completely to the official website (upsc.gov.in), as lakhs of candidates await the screening result that gates entry to the Mains stage.

Historically, the waiting period following the UPSC Preliminary exam is brief but incredibly tense.

Shortlisted candidates will need to pivot to descriptive preparation immediately, making the timeline for the result announcement crucial for macro study strategies.

UPSC prelims 2026 result date: When is it expected

While the Commission has not announced a declaration date yet, past patterns offer predictability. Over the last five cycles, the time gap between the examination date and the release of the roll-number list has steadily condensed into a two-week window.

An evaluation of recent result timelines highlights this consistent operational pattern:

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Year of Civil Services ExamPrelims Exam DateOfficial Result DateTurnaround Window (Days)
2022June 5June 2217 days
2023May 28June 1215 days
2024June 16July 115 days
2025May 25June 1117 days
2026May 24June 9 to June 13 (Expected)15-18 days

Given this historical trend, the UPSC Prelims 2026 result is expected to be released during the second week of June 2026.

UPSC prelims 2026 result date: Step-by-step guide to download the selection list

  • Open your secure web browser and go to the official URL: upsc.gov.in. If the landing page experience is slow, you can use the secondary portal mirror at upsconline.nic.in.
  • On the right-hand column of the home screen, scan the dynamic "What's New" ticker. Alternatively, go to the top menu bar, select the Examinations tab, and click on "Written Results".
  • Click on the active link titled "Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026". This will redirect you to a page with a direct download button.
  • Click on the visible document icon to trigger the PDF download. Save the file locally on your system using a recognisable format name.
  • Open the downloaded PDF viewer. Initiate a local page search by pressing Ctrl + F on Windows. Type your 7-digit exam roll number into the search bar and hit enter to see if your sequence is highlighted among the selected list.

Note that the initial preliminary result is released as a consolidated, roll-number-only PDF; individual marks and official category cut-offs are strictly withheld until the entire three-stage examination cycle concludes.

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What's next?

For the 11,000 to 12,000 candidates whose roll numbers feature in the selection ledger, the transition period is incredibly brief. The UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2026 is scheduled to commence on August 21 and will run across five descriptive days.

Shortlisted candidates must register for the Detailed Application Form (DAF-I) via the candidate portal within the specified institutional timeline to confirm their venue allocations and pick their optional subjects.

Experts strongly emphasise that because the interval between the screening result and the Mains exam is less than 70 days, serious aspirants should continue writing mock papers continuously rather than putting study streams on hold.

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