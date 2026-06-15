UPSC Prelims 2026 Result Declared: Check direct link to download PDF, cutoff

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination Results on its official portal on Monday. The exam was held nationwide on May 24, 2026.

The commission released roll numbers of candidates who have been qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026.

Last year, the Prelims result was declared on June 11, for the exam conducted on May 25.

Here's all you need to know about UPSC Prelims 2026 Result, which will soon be released:

UPSC Prelims Result 2026: Steps to check Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, open the "What's New" or "Written Results" section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled "Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 Result".

Step 4: The result PDF will open on the screen. Candidates can search for their roll numbers in the merit list.

What to do after preliminary result? The commission said the candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these qualified candidates will be provided a window for providing/updating the following details:

(a) Submission of fee of Rs. 200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 except in the case of fee-exempted candidates viz. Female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates.

(b) Submission/Updation of Scribe details, Assistive Device and Question Paper in large font (for Main Examination).

(c) Filling up the Cadre Preference for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026.

The Window for filling up these details and submission thereof will be available on the Commission’s website from 19th to 28th June, 2026.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: How to access hall ticket

“It may be noted that the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2026 dated 04.02.2026, clearly mention that all the candidates qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to mandatorily login to the portal (https://upsconline.nic.in) during this window and update and/or reconfirm their details etc. and submit the Application Form to enable the Commission to generate e-Admit Card, failing which, such candidates will not be allowed to participate in the further stages of examination,” the Commission said.

It added that candidates who have uploaded the required documents/information earlier and have no information to update/fill in, are also required to login and finally submit after verifying the details so as to generate the e-Admit Card for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026.

According to NDTV, experts have advised UPSC candidates to:

1. Start preparing for the main exam immediately.

2. Focus on the UPSC Mains syllabus and strategy

3. Fill the DAF (Detailed Application Form)

Where to check cutoff? Candidates are also informed that Marks, Cut-Off Marks and Answer Keys of CS (P) Examination, 2026 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

When will final answer key be released? Candidates must note that the final answer key PDF will be published on the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in, only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 concludes.

For the first time, the commission released the provisional answer key just four days after the examination, on May 28. Earlier, UPSC used to publish the answer key only after declaring the final result, usually around a year later.

Also Read | UPSC CSP 2026: How to check provisional answer key and submit representations