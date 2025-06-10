UPSC Prelims Result 2025 LIVE: Merit list expected soon; check cutoff; steps to download scores

UPSC Prelims Result 2025 LIVE: The UPSC Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be announced soon on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the result PDF once available. Keep checking for latest updates

Livemint
Published10 Jun 2025, 05:19 PM IST
UPSC Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission is expected to announce the UPSC Prelims Result 2025 shortly on its official website – upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the UPSC Prelims exam 2025 can download the UPSC Result 2025 PDF through the official website.

As per previous year trends, UPSC Prelims Results are usually announced within two-three weeks following the exam. This year, the Prelims exams were held on Sunday, May 25.

For 2025, a total of 979 UPSC Vacancies 2025 will be filled out by the commission. Around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the UPSC Prelims exam 2025, as per reports.

UPSC Prelims 2025 Result: How to check — a step-by-step guide

Once the UPSC Prelims Results are declared, candidates can check the results through the following steps:

  • Visit UPSC's official website – upsc.gov.in
  • Head to the Result section
  • Click on the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 link available on the homepage
  • Download merit list PDF, and check for your name, roll number

