UPSC CSE 2025 Full List of Toppers: Anuj Agnihotri secures All India Rank 1, Rajeshwari Suve M ranks 2nd

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE), with 958 candidates qualifying in one of India’s toughest exams. This year, Anuj Agnihotri has secured the top rank, while Rajeshwari Suve M has taken the second spot. Candidates can check their results at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The selected candidates will be eligible for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services – Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

UPSC Toppers List 2025 The following candidates have secured the top ranks in the UPSC CSE Examination 2025:

Anuj Agnihotri Rajeshwari Suve M Akansh Dhull Raghav Jhunjhunwala Ishan Bhatnagar Zinnia Aurora A R Rajah Mohaideen Pakshal Secretry Astha Jain Ujjwal Priyank

View full Image UPSC CSE 2026 Full List of Toppers.

View full Image UPSC CSE 2026 Full List of Toppers.

UPSC CSE Result 2025: How to check Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Mains 2025 can check their results through the official PDF released by the commission.

Here's a step-by-step guide: 1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage and click on the link titled ‘UPSC Final Result 2025.’

3. Open the link to download the PDF file containing the names and roll numbers of candidates who have qualified all three stages of the UPSC CSE 2025 examination.

4. Once the PDF opens, you can use the Ctrl+F search option to quickly find your name or roll number instead of scrolling through the entire document.

The Civil Services Main Examination result was announced in November 2025. The main examination was conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025. The marks of the main exam were released on February 6, 2026.

The personality test (interview) was held between December 2025 and January 2026 in two phases. For more related details, candidates can visit the official UPSC website.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to recruit officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central services.

In a statement, the Commission said the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.