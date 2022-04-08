The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 results have been announced today, 8 April, by the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) in Prayagraj.

Candidates who wrote the UPTET 2021 exam are suggested to check their results on the official website updeled.gov.in.

The UPTET 2021 was held on 23 January , where a total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for the UPTET-2021, including 12,91,627 at the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level.

UPTET is a state level eligibility test for the posts of primary (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8) teachers.

According to official records, total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09 %) took the primary level exam, while 7,48,810 (85.72%) completed the upper primary level exam.

660592 applicants have been declared pass. At the primary level, 4,43,598 candidates were declared successful. Simultaneously, 2,16,994 applicants passed the upper primary level. 39% of candidates passed the primary level TET and 28% passed the upper primary level test.

Anil Bhushan, Secretary Examination Regulator, announced the UPTET 2021 results.

The UPTET-2021 test was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak, and rescheduled for January 23, 2022.

Here's how to download the UPTET 2021 marksheet

-Go to the official website, updeled.gov.in.

-Click on the UPTET Result 2022 link on the home page.

-Enter the login details and click on submit.

-On the next page, UPTET result will be displayed.

-Check and take a printout of the result page.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the authorities at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or uptethelpline@gmail.com.

