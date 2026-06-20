US clears major student visa overhaul- Could reshape future for Indian students | Here's how

A sweeping change to the US immigration system is set to transform how international students live, study and build careers in the country. The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has formally approved a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regulation that dismantles the long-standing “Duration of Status” (D/S) framework and replaces it with fixed admission periods for student visa holders.

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With the OMB review now complete—the final major administrative hurdle before implementation—the regulation is expected to be published in the Federal Register in the coming weeks. Once published, the rule could trigger one of the most significant changes to the US student visa system in decades, affecting universities, researchers and hundreds of thousands of international students, particularly those from India.

End of the Duration of Status system For decades, international students entering the United States on F-1 visas have benefited from the Duration of Status system. Under this framework, students were allowed to remain in the country for as long as they maintained full-time enrollment and complied with visa conditions.

The system offered considerable flexibility. Students could extend the duration of their studies, switch majors, transfer to different institutions, pursue higher academic qualifications or move into Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM OPT programmes without needing a new admission period. Compliance was largely managed through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), allowing institutions and immigration authorities to monitor student status.

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The newly approved regulation fundamentally changes that model by introducing fixed-term admissions and stricter immigration oversight.

Key changes under the new rule The centrepiece of the policy is the introduction of a fixed admission period for international students.

Four-year admission cap Most international students will be admitted for a maximum period of four years or the duration of their academic programme, whichever is shorter. Students requiring additional time to complete their studies will need to seek formal permission to remain in the country.

Mandatory extension process Students whose academic programmes extend beyond the approved admission period must file an Extension of Stay (EOS) application with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The process will involve additional documentation, filing fees, government review and biometric data collection.

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Greater risk of unlawful presence One of the most consequential changes relates to unlawful presence rules. Under the previous D/S framework, students generally began accruing unlawful presence only after being formally notified by an immigration authority or immigration judge.

Under the new structure, students whose authorised stay expires while an extension application remains pending could automatically begin accruing unlawful presence. This could expose affected individuals to serious immigration penalties, including restrictions on future visas and potential re-entry bans.

Shorter grace period after graduation The proposal also reduces the grace period available after completing a programme. The current 60-day window, which allows students time to prepare for departure, seek further education opportunities or apply for employment authorisation, will be cut to 30 days.

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For many students, this significantly narrows the timeframe available to make critical academic and career decisions.

Why the administration is pursuing the change The Department of Homeland Security and the Trump administration have defended the policy as a necessary modernization of immigration enforcement.

Officials argue that the open-ended Duration of Status system makes it difficult to identify overstays, verify compliance and conduct periodic security reviews. By assigning fixed admission periods, authorities believe they can improve monitoring of foreign students and ensure regular vetting throughout a student's stay.

The administration has also argued that the changes will reduce opportunities for misuse of student visas and prevent situations where individuals remain in the country for extended periods without undergoing additional immigration scrutiny.

According to DHS, fixed-term admissions provide greater transparency and accountability while strengthening national security oversight.

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Why Indian students face the biggest impact The policy carries particularly significant implications for Indian students, who now represent the largest international student community in the United States.

According to the latest Open Doors data, nearly 360,000 Indian students were enrolled at American colleges and universities during the 2024-25 academic year, accounting for roughly one-third of all international students in the country.

Many of the academic pathways commonly pursued by Indian students do not fit neatly within a four-year timeframe.

Doctoral and research programmes PhD programmes often require five to seven years to complete, especially in science, engineering and research-intensive fields. Under the new system, doctoral candidates may need to navigate multiple extension applications while still completing research and dissertation work.

This introduces additional uncertainty, administrative burden and dependence on immigration processing timelines.

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Academic flexibility may narrow The new framework could also complicate the ability of students to change academic directions. Reports indicate tighter restrictions on transferring institutions, switching majors or moving between academic programmes, reducing the flexibility that many students currently rely upon.

Pressure on graduating students The reduction of the post-study grace period from 60 days to 30 days may place additional pressure on students seeking employment opportunities through OPT or attempting to transition to another visa category.

With less time available, graduates may face greater challenges coordinating job offers, immigration paperwork and future academic plans.

Universities and lawmakers push back The proposed overhaul has generated strong opposition from educational institutions, immigration advocates and lawmakers.

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