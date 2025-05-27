US Embassy in India cautions students against skipping classes or leaving midway

The US Embassy in India has cautioned students that skipping classes or leaving the program without informing authorities will lead to visa revocation, as the Trump administration mounts scrutiny of overseas students.

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas,” the embassy posted on social media platform X.

Also Read: Trump threatens to strip Harvard of $3 billion grant, citing antisemitism The warning comes when the Trump administration is embroiled in a battle with Harvard University. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked Harvard’s certification to admit foreign students for the 2025-26 academic year. The university sued the US administration in the district court of Massachusetts, which blocked the order, providing temporary relief. The Trump administration has already ended Federal grants worth more than $2 billion to Harvard. It also aims to cancel remaining contracts, the NYT reported.

Indian students studying across the US While 788 Indian students are studying at Harvard, thousands of others are enrolled in colleges across the US. According to data provided by Open Doors Report, a portal for international students, the number of Indian students studying in the US in the 2023-24 academic year hit an all-time high of 331,602, rising 23% over the previous year.

Read More: Trump regime moves to cancel $100 million in federal contracts with Harvard “If you have applied for a student visa, you cannot misuse the opportunity to leave it mid-way and take up a job, etc. for which the visa process is different,” Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and head of the education and skill development practice at KPMG in India, told Mint. “Although similar reinforcements have happened before, this message comes at a time when there is scrutiny over government interference in US universities.”

Many Indian parents are concerned that political clashes will impact the future of their children. As a result, other destinations may see a rise in popularity.

“The Trump administration has upped its scrutiny over international students. The latest post is the US government warning students to stay away from campus politics, or participate in any activity that the government considers "illegal" and not be part of groups who often take up jobs to make ends meet when they do not have the correct visa,” said Suchindra Kumar, partner and education sector leader at PwC.

US not alone The other reason for increased scrutiny are allegations that students often use their visas to work without valid documents. Over the last couple of years, even Canada, the UK and Australia have increased their checks for incoming international students.

Also Read: Donald Trump reacts to Harvard row: ‘No problem with foreign students, but…’ In 2023, Australia announced that it would no longer permit international students to enrol in affordable vocational courses immediately upon arrival in the country. In an attempt to clamp down on large-scale immigration, the UK tightened visa rules for international students, making it tougher to bring in dependents. In 2024, Canada, too, tightened visa rules.