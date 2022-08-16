US school districts facing teacher shortages get creative6 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 07:33 PM IST
- Officials turn to virtual teachers, military and college students in tough recruiting season
In Maine, state employees are pitching summer-camp counselors on the benefits of being a teacher. In Texas, school districts are buying billboards in other states to lure educators across the border. In Florida, military veterans with no prior teaching experience will soon be allowed to lead classrooms. In New Jersey, dozens of districts will pipe virtual teachers into classrooms.