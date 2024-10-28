UTET 2024: Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test answer key awaited; here’s where and how to download provisional key

UTET Answer Key 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will most likely be releasing UTET Answer Key 2024 soon. Those candidates who appeared for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2024 can download the provisional key from the official website of UBSE UTET at ukutet.com. Provisional key is also available on UBSE website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

The two-hour and thirty-minute exam was held on October 24 this year in two shifts. The first shift began at 10:00 a.m. and ended at 12.30 p.m., while the second shift began at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4.30 p.m. Comprising Paper I and Paper 2, the 150-mark exam consisted of 150 questions.

Also Read | JEE main calendar 2025: Check tentative schedule as students await NTA notice

Where and how to download UTET Answer Key 2024 Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UBSE UTET at ukutet.com.

Step 2: Select the UTET Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

Step 3: This will direct the candidates to a new PDF file through which candidates will be able to check the answers.

Step 4: Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

In case candidates have any objection to any answer in the Answer Key issued by the Council on their website, the applicants can challenge the answer key within the stipulated time and in the prescribed format that can be sent only through mail (secyutet@gmail.com).

Also Read | Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam postponed due to Cyclone DANA