UTET 2024: Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test answer key awaited; here's where and how to download provisional key

UTET Answer Key 2024: The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2024 is likely to be published soon. Given below are the steps to download the key from the official website.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published28 Oct 2024, 06:47 AM IST
UTET Answer Key 2024 will be available at the official website of UBSE UTET at ukutet.com after it is released.
UTET Answer Key 2024 will be available at the official website of UBSE UTET at ukutet.com after it is released.

UTET Answer Key 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will most likely be releasing UTET Answer Key 2024 soon. Those candidates who appeared for the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2024 can download the provisional key from the official website of UBSE UTET at ukutet.com. Provisional key is also available on UBSE website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

The two-hour and thirty-minute exam was held on October 24 this year in two shifts. The first shift began at 10:00 a.m. and ended at 12.30 p.m., while the second shift began at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 4.30 p.m. Comprising Paper I and Paper 2, the 150-mark exam consisted of 150 questions.

Where and how to download UTET Answer Key 2024

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UBSE UTET at ukutet.com.

Step 2: Select the UTET Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

Step 3: This will direct the candidates to a new PDF file through which candidates will be able to check the answers.

Step 4: Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

In case candidates have any objection to any answer in the Answer Key issued by the Council on their website, the applicants can challenge the answer key within the stipulated time and in the prescribed format that can be sent only through mail (secyutet@gmail.com).

Qualifying criteria

General category candidates need at least 60 per cent score, that is 90 marks to qualify the state-level examination. Meanwhile, OBC and PWD candidates, in addition to Ex-Servicemen need 50 per cent score, that is 75 marks to qualify the exam. For SC and ST candidates, the qualifying percentage is 40 per cent, that is 60 marks. Thus, Qualifying candidates will be eligible to teach students of the upper primary classes in the state.

 

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 06:47 AM IST
UTET 2024: Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test answer key awaited; here's where and how to download provisional key

