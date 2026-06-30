Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026: Here's how to download hall ticket, check direct link

Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026: On Tuesday, the admit card for the upcoming TET exam in Uttar Pradesh was officially released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) online. Those who registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) can now download their hall tickets from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document that all candidates must carry to their designated exam centre to appear for the test. Here's a step by step guide on how to download the hall ticket for Uttar Pradesh TET exam 2026.

How to download Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026 -Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in

-Click on the UPTET 2026 Admit Card link on the homepage

-Enter Application Number and the OTP sent to the registered mobile number of the candidate

-Submit the details to access candidate's hall ticket

-Check all the information carefully before proceeding

-Download the admit card and take a printout

-Candidates can also download their hall ticket from here directly.

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What to check in Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026? After downloading the UP TET Admit Card 2026, all candidates should check the following details to ensure eligibility:

-Candidate's name and photograph

-Candidate's roll number

-Date of exam and shift

-Exam reporting time

-Examination centre full address

-All instructions for exam-day

If any information mentioned in the above is incorrect, candidates must immediately contact the UPESSC through the official portal before their designated exam day.

Everything about UP TET exam 2026 The Uttar Pradesh TET exam 2026 will be conducted on 2, 3 and 4 July, 2026, in offline. it will be an OMR-based examination, scheduled to take place across various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh.

The exam will be held in two shifts on a day. All candidates must check their individual reporting time, shift and exam centre on the admit card.

There will be two papers for the upcoming TET exam. While Paper 1 is meant for candidates who are appearing to teach Classes 1 to 5, Paper 2 is for those candidates who are eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8. On the other hand, those who want to teach both student of levels must appear for both papers.

The examination will follow an offline pen-and-paper (OMR) mode in both Hindi and English languages. Qualifying the state TET will make candidates eligible for the future teacher vacancies in Uttar Pradesh.