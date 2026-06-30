Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026: Here's how to download hall ticket, check direct link

Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026: On Tuesday, the admit card for the upcoming TET exam in Uttar Pradesh was officially released by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) online. Those who registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) can now download their hall tickets from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document that all candidates must carry to their designated exam centre to appear for the test. Here's a step by step guide on how to download the hall ticket for Uttar Pradesh TET exam 2026.

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How to download Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026 -Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in

-Click on the UPTET 2026 Admit Card link on the homepage

-Enter Application Number and the OTP sent to the registered mobile number of the candidate

-Submit the details to access candidate's hall ticket

-Check all the information carefully before proceeding

-Download the admit card and take a printout

-Candidates can also download their hall ticket from here directly.

Also Read | Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test paper leaked; Exam postponed

What to check in Uttar Pradesh TET Admit Card 2026? After downloading the UP TET Admit Card 2026, all candidates should check the following details to ensure eligibility:

-Candidate's name and photograph

-Candidate's roll number

-Date of exam and shift

-Exam reporting time

-Examination centre full address

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-All instructions for exam-day

If any information mentioned in the above is incorrect, candidates must immediately contact the UPESSC through the official portal before their designated exam day.

Everything about UP TET exam 2026 The Uttar Pradesh TET exam 2026 will be conducted on 2, 3 and 4 July, 2026, in offline. it will be an OMR-based examination, scheduled to take place across various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh.

The exam will be held in two shifts on a day. All candidates must check their individual reporting time, shift and exam centre on the admit card.

There will be two papers for the upcoming TET exam. While Paper 1 is meant for candidates who are appearing to teach Classes 1 to 5, Paper 2 is for those candidates who are eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8. On the other hand, those who want to teach both student of levels must appear for both papers.

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The examination will follow an offline pen-and-paper (OMR) mode in both Hindi and English languages. Qualifying the state TET will make candidates eligible for the future teacher vacancies in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP TET certificate will remain valid for a lifetime.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.