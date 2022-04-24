"The CISCE has advised the Heads of CISCE affiliated Schools to encourage the parents and guardians of their schools to get their wards in the age group of 15 —18 years vaccinated at the earliest," signed by Gerry Arathoon, the notice issued on 22 April said that “The CISCE reiterates the above as being only an advisory to all affiliated schools. It is neither compulsory, mandatory nor a pre-condition for candidates appearing for the ICSE & ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examinations."