Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Extended registration deadline ends today. Apply now at vbb.mic.gov.in

On September 23, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, a nationwide initiative designed to promote innovation, creativity, and problem-solving among school students.The event, organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) under the Ministry of Education, is being held in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

It aims to engage over one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across the country.

During the launch, Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the Buildathon logo and jingle, saying, “The initiative would celebrate student innovations, engineer an innovation renaissance in the country, and ensure that the young generations become key drivers of Samriddhi, Viksit, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

What Are the Focus Themes of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025? The Buildathon will revolve around four main themes — Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.

It aims to:

Inspire creative thinking for national development

Encourage self-reliance and sustainable growth

Involve schools in synchronised innovation activities

Show India as a global innovation hub through a potential world record

What Are the Key Dates and Registration Details? The registration deadline for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 has been extended till October 11.

How to register: Visit the official portal: vbb.mic.gov.in

Fill in the student and school details

Submit the initial idea or project concept

A direct link to register for the event is available on the official website.

Updated timeline: Preparation period: October 6 – October 13, 2025 (Teachers will guide student teams through registration and submission)

Live synchronised innovation event: October 13, 2025

Final submission window: October 13 – October 31, 2025

Evaluation period: November 1 – December 31, 2025 (Projects to be reviewed by a panel of experts)

Results and felicitation: January 2026 (Top 1,000 winners to be announced and honoured)

Why Is This Initiative Important for Students? Officials said the Buildathon builds on the success of the School Innovation Marathon 2024, which led to the Student Innovator Programme (SIP), Student Entrepreneurship Programme (SEP), patents, and startup ventures from Atal Tinkering Labs.

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, “The event brings together students, educators, and innovators to build solutions for a self-reliant India, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”