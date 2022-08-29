Virtual classes are now permanent offerings at some US schools5 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 05:50 PM IST
Districts in Texas, California and New York are creating full-time remote learning this fall for the first time
Fourth-graders at the iLearn Virtual School in Dallas began class Thursday morning with an icebreaker. Their teacher Sumala Paidi asked them, “What superpower would you choose for yourself, if you could pick any?"