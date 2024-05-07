WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: West Bengal Board to announce results on May 8 at wbchse.wb.gov.in

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:50 PM IST

WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The WB HS Class 12 Results 2024 will be announced via a press conference on May 8 at 1pm. The link to check and download the Class 12 West Bengal board exam results from the official website — wbchse.wb.gov.in will be made live at 3 pm.