WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) 2024 examination results on May 8. Once declared, the scorecards will be available on the official websites wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.
West Bengal Board conducted the WB HS Class 12 examination between February 16-29.
The WB HS Class 12 Results 2024 will be announced at a press conference on May 8 at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., the link to check and download the Class 12 West Bengal board exam results from the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in, will be made live.
The candidates can grab the hardcopies of their marksheet and their pass certificate from 55 designated distribution centres including four regional offices of the WBCHSE from May 10.
The West Bengal Board has announced the Class 12 exam date sheets for the 2025 exams. The exams will be held between March 3 and March 18, 2025.
WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live: Last year, the WB HS 12th result was declared on May 24 and the overall pass percentage was 89.25 per cent.
WB Class 12 exams were conducted between March 14 to March 27 in 2023
WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live: The scorecards will be available at the official website -
wbchse.wb.gov.in
wbresults.nic.in.
WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live: On the official website, students can check their WB HS 12th Result by following these steps:
-Go to the West Bengal Board's official website, wbresults.nic.in.
-From the homepage, go to the WB Board HS result link.
-In the login window, enter the appropriate credentials.
-Press the submit button. On the screen, the WBCHSE HS result will appear.
-Print down your WB 12th result and save it somewhere safe for future reference.
