WBCHSE HS Result 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Class 12 results to come out today at result.wb.gov.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in

WBCHSE HS Result 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, will announce the WB HS Result 2026 today, on May 14.
How to check WB HS Result 2026
Students who appeared for the State Board class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik examination will be able to check their results on the official website, result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in.
Candidates can also check their marks from the direct result link here.
When will WB Class 12 Result be announced?
The press conference will start at 10.30 am at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt-lake, after which the result link will be activated online. The results are expected to be out around 11 am.
Where to collect marksheet, pass certificate and other documents from?
Student can collect the hard copies of the marksheet, pass certificate and registration certificate from their concerned institutions from 56 distribution centres all over West Bengal. It will be available starting from 14 May, 11 am onwards.
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE held the WB HS Exam 2026 between February 12 to February 27, 2026.
Almost 7.1 lakh students were registered for their class 12 exam this year from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.
Check latest WBCHSE HS Result 2026 updates on Live Mint and access result details instantly
WBCHSE previously announced DigiLocker integration for WB HS 2026 marksheets. Students can access their digital marksheet at digilocker.gov.in by searching for “WBCHSE” under the Education section.
West Bengal HS Result 2026 LIVE: Students require these login details to check marks online:
West Bengal HS Result 2026 LIVE: Students can download their provisional marksheet immediately after the results are declared. For the official marksheet, follow the steps below:
1. Visit DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in
2. Register/login with mobile number
3. Go to ‘Education’ → ‘WBCHSE’
4. Select ‘Class 12 Marksheet 2026’
5. Download as PDF.
Meanwhile, hard copies of marksheets will be available in schools post result declaration.
Almost 7.1 lakh students were registered for their class 12 examination this year. It included students from all stream-- Science, Commerce, and Arts.
The WB HS Exam 2026 were held, starting from February 12 to February 27, 2026.
West Bengal HS Result 2026 LIVE: Students who have appeared for the Class 12 West Bengal board examination can check the results at result.wb.gov.in. Follow the steps given below.
1. Visit result.wb.gov.in
2. Click on WB 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page
3. A new page will open where candidates need to enter the login details
4. Click on submit to get the result on screen
5. Check the result and download the page
West Bengal HS Result 2026 LIVE: As per the press release by the state board, the class 12 or HS or Uccha Madhyamik examination result will be announced after a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan.
While the conference is set to begin at 10:30 am, the results are expected around 11 am.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) class 12 results will be out today around 11 am.
As per the official press release by the board, the results will be declared after a press conference at 10:30 am.
West Bengal HS Result 2026 LIVE: West Bengal HS or Class 12 result will be available on all official websites.
Students can check their score at wbchse.wb.gov.in and results.wb.gov.in. Results will also be available on IE Education portal and Digilocker.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.