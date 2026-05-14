WBCHSE HS Result 2026 LIVE: Bengal Class 12 results expected at result.wb.gov.in - Website says ‘not available yet’

WBCHSE HS Result 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE, will announce the WB HS Result 2026 today, on May 14.

How to check WB HS Result 2026

Students who appeared for the State Board class 12 or Uccha Madhyamik examination will be able to check their results on the official website, result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Candidates can also check their marks from the direct result link here.

When will WB Class 12 Result be announced?

The press conference will start at 10.30 am at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt-lake, after which the result link will be activated online. The results are expected to be out around 11 am.

Where to collect marksheet, pass certificate and other documents from?

Student can collect the hard copies of the marksheet, pass certificate and registration certificate from their concerned institutions from 56 distribution centres all over West Bengal. It will be available starting from 14 May, 11 am onwards.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE held the WB HS Exam 2026 between February 12 to February 27, 2026.

Almost 7.1 lakh students were registered for their class 12 exam this year from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

Check latest WBCHSE HS Result 2026 updates on Live Mint and access result details instantly