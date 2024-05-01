WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE has declared the result of students who appeared in the Class 10th examination 2024 on Thursday, May 2.
After the announcement of the West Bengal Madhyamik results in 2024 at a press conference, students can check their results online on the official website of West Bengal Board- wbchse.nic.in.
In the Madhyamik board exams, held in February this year, nearly 8 lakh students enrolled to appear in the examination.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024: This year, as many as 1,18,411 students secured 1st division in the West Bengal Class 10th Result with atleast 480 marks out of 800.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Here's how to check scores using SMS facility: Compose a new message in the format: WB 10roll number Send it to 56070 / 56263 WBBSE will send the Madhyamik result 2024 on the same phone number.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: The West Bengal Board has set up 49 camp offices for the distribution of Class 10 result marksheets and pass certificates. Schools can retrieve the Class 10 result marksheets and certificates from their designated camp offices.
Eight students of the South 24 Parganas district have featured in the top ten list. South Dinajpur and East Burdwan have seven toppers each.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Udayan Prasad, Pushpita Basuri, and Nairit Ranjan Paul, all 3 occupied third rank with 691 marks.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Kalimpong emerged as the district with the highest pass percentage that was registered at 96.26%. In East Midnapore, the passing percentage stood at 95.4% and in Kolkata was recorded at 91.6 per cent.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Students who secured top 4, 5, 6 rank are
Rank 4 — Hooghly student Tapjyoti Mandal stood fourth with 690 marks
Rank 5 — Arghydeep Basak from Paruldanga Nasratpur High School, East Burdwan secured fifth rank
Rank 6 — Krishanu Saha of Balurghat High School, South Dinajpur, Mohammad Saharuddin Ali of Malda secured sixth rank
West Bengal Board result this year registers almost same pass percentage as last year
2024- 86.31%
2023- 86.15%
2022- 86.60%
2021- 100%
2020- 86.34%
2019- 88.87%
Students can check the West Bengal Board Class 10 grading system below
90-100- AA grade
80-89- A+ grade
60-79- A grade
45-59-B+ grade
35-44-B grade
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeecongratulates students
Steps to check result: Step 1: Open the wbresults.nic.in. Step 2: Go to the WBBSE Class 10 (Madhyamik) result page. Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth. Step 4: Check your result.
A total of 57 students have featured in the top ten list.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: West Bengal Board result this year registers almost same pass percentage as last year
- 2024- 86.31%
- 2023- 86.15%
- 2022- 86.60%
- 2021- 100%
- 2020- 86.34%
- 2019- 88.87%
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Kalimpong outperformed East Midnapore as it emerged as best performing district in the Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024
- Kalimpong: 96.2%
- East Midnapore: 95.4%
- Kolkata: 91.6%
- 2023 results:
- East Medinipur: 96.81%
- Kalimpong: 94.13%
- Kolkata: 93.75%
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Steps to check result using Digilocker application
Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can also visit the official website of digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number
Step 3: Create a password and click on submit.
Step 4: Login using your requisite information
Step 5: Click on the WBBSE under the ‘education’ tab
Step 6: Select the option of Madhyamik/10th exam result 2024
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar Card number and the result will be displayed on your screen
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Students who secured top 4, 5, 6 rank are
Rank 4 — Hooghly student Tapjyoti Mandal stood fourth with 690 marks.
Rank 5 — Arghydeep Basak from Paruldanga Nasratpur High School, East Burdwan secured fifth rank
Rank 6 — Krishanu Saha of Balurghat High School, South Dinajpur, Mohammad Saharuddin Ali of Malda secured sixth rank
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Samyapriya Guru from Purulia secured second rank with 692 marks out of 700, which corresponds to 98.68 percent.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: A large number of students from the South 24 Parganas have topped the West Bengal Class 10th Board result. 8 students are from South 24 Parganas in the top 10 merit list that consists of57 candidates. 7 are from South Dinajpur, 7 from East Burdwan, and 7 from East Midnapore districts.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrachur Sen from Cooch Behar topped the West Bengal Class 10 final exam with 693 marks or 99 % score.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Students can check their scores by visiting the official website after the result announcement with the help of their roll number and other details. Follow the below steps to check your result:
Go to the official website of the WBBSE Madhyamik board
Check the home page and click on the result tab
Click on the link ‘WB Madhyamik board result 2024’
After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new page
Enter your details and submit
Check your result and download it for future reference
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: Here's how to check scores using SMS facility:
Compose a new message in the format: WB 10roll number
Send it to 56070 / 56263
WBBSE will send the Madhyamik result 2024 on the same phone number.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: West Bengal Board declared Class 10th result within 80 days since the last exam was conducted.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the topper's list. Check out the top rankers here.
Rank 1: Chandrachur Sen, Cooch Behar of Rambhola High School with 693 marks or 99%
Rank 2: Samyapriya Guru, Purulia of Purulia District School with 692 marks or 98.86%
Rank 3: South Dinajpur's Udayan Prasad, Birbhum's Pushpita Basuri, South 24 Parganas, Nairit Ranjan Pal. They secured 691 marks or 98.71%
Rank 4: Tapajyoti Mandal of Hooghly with 690 marks or 98.57% Rank 5: Arghyadip Basak of North Bardhaman with 689 marks or 98.43%
Rank 6: Trishanu Saha with 688 marks or 98.29%
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: As many as 57 students have topped the WB Madhyamik Result 2024. As per the merit list, one student secured Rank 1, one secured rank 2, 3 students occupied rank 3, one student stood at rank 4 and 5 each. As many as 18 students secured rank 10.
WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2024 LIVE: The overall pass percentage has risen by 0.16% as compared to previous year. Last year the registered pass percentage was 86.15% while this year it stood at 86.31%
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 LIVE: West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result pass percentage:
CWSN: 86.90 percent
SC: 80.61 percent
ST: 68.83 percent
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 LIVE: As many as 7,64,252 students have qualified the Class 10th exam.
