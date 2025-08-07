WBCAP Merit List 2025 to be OUT today at www.wbcap.in: How to check merit list? What to do next?

WBCAP Merit List 2025 OUT today: The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) will release the merit list for the first phase for undergraduate admissions today, 7 August, 2025. This is part of the West Bengal Centralised Admission Process (WBCAP).

Here is everything you need to know about WBCAP merit list 2025.

When will WBCAP merit list 2025 be released? The WBCAP 2025 merit list will release on 7 August 2025, which is today. However, the time has not been specified yet.

Where can I check WBCAP merit list 2025? Students who are waiting for their WBCAP undergraduate admissions can check the merit list at www.wbcap.in, which is the official portal.

Students who have successfully registered for WBCAP UG Admissions 2025 must log in to the portal to verify their merit rank and allotted seats.

How to check WBCAP merit list 2025? Follow these simple steps to check your WBCAP merit list 2025 for undergraduate admissions:

Step 1. Visit the official website – www.wbcap.in

Step 2. Click on the “Student Login” section.

Step 3. Enter your User ID and Password.

Step 4. The merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download and print the merit listr for future reference.

Step 6. Complete the online admission process before the deadline.

The WBCAP 1st Phase Merit List 2025 will be prepared based on candidates' performance in their Class 12 or equivalent examinations. The list includes the names of shortlisted candidates along with their allotted colleges and courses.

What to do next? After checking the WBCAP 1st Phase Merit List 2025, students who have been allotted a seat are required to pay a seat acceptance fee. This can be done through debit/credit card, net banking, UPI, or QR code.

