WBCAP Merit List 2025: Seat allotment list to be released today at wbcap.in; here's what to do next

The WBCAP Merit List 2025 for the first phase of Under Graduate admissions will be released today, August 7, said the West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE).

Eligible candidates can check their seat allotment status on the official portal of West Bengal Centralised Admission Process (WBCAP): wbcap.in.

Students who have successfully registered for WBCAP UG Admissions 2025 must log in to the portal to verify their merit rank and allotted seats. Those assigned seats must complete the admission formalities within the stipulated deadline to secure their admission.

About the WBCAP Merit List 2025 The WBCAP 1st Phase Merit List 2025 will be prepared based on candidates' performance in their Class 12 or equivalent examinations. The list includes the names of shortlisted candidates along with their allotted colleges and courses.

WBCAP Merit List 2025: Step-by-step guide to check WBCAP Seat Allotment 2025 Candidates can check the first WBCAP Merit List by following these simple steps to view the WBCAP Seat Allotment 2025:

Step 1. Visit the official website – www.wbcap.in

Step 2. Click on the “Student Login” section.

Step 3. Enter your User ID and Password.

Step 4. Check your dashboard for seat allotment details (college, course, merit rank).

Step 5. Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

Step 6. Complete the online admission process before the deadline.

WBCAP Merit List 2025: What happens next? Once the WBCAP Merit List 2025 is released, candidates who are allotted seats must follow these steps:

Pay the seat acceptance fee online via Debit/Card, Net Banking, UPI, or QR Code.

Download the provisional admission slip from the student dashboard.

Report to the allotted college within the given timeframe for document verification. For queries, candidates can contact the WBCAP Helpline at 1800-102-8014 or email them at support@wbcap.in.