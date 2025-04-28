WBCHSE HS result 2025 date, time declared: How to check scorecard on wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in?

WBCHSE HS result 2025: The West Bengal Board Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to release the Uchcha Madhyamik results next month. In a recent notification, the council has announced the date and time of WBCHSE HS Class 12 results. Students who are waiting for their West Bengal board Class 12 results can check them at official websites wbresults.nic.in and also wbchse.wb.gov.in. The WBCHSE result will be announced for Commerce, Arts and Science students.

Advertisement

The WBCHSE is also set to hold a press conference to announce the results, the notification said.

WBCHSE HS result 2025 date and time WBCHSE HS result date has been fixed on Wednesday, May 7. The WBCHSE HS result will be declared at 12:30 pm in a press conference.

WBCHSE HS 2025 result where to check? Students can check their WBCHSE HS result on official websites wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in

How to check WBCHSE HS result 2025 on wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in? Step 1: Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Higher Secondary results

Step 3: Enter roll number, date of birth to login

Step 4: Your mark sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

Advertisement

WBCHSE HS result details The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) commenced the Class XII board examinations on March 3. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm across various centres.

The exams, which began with the first language paper, continued until March 18, concluding with subjects such as statistics and geography.

Over five lakh candidates, the majority of them girls, appeared in the West Bengal Higher Secondary examinations which began on March 3.

Last year 7,90,000 candidates wrote their papers for the class 12 examinations but this year 5.09 lakh candidates appeared in the examinations.

Of the total candidates 5.09 lakh candidates appeared in the higher secondary examination, 2.77 lakh were girls.

Advertisement

Candidates wrote papers in 2,089 examination centres fitted with CCTV cameras to prevent any unfair practice during exams.

New subjects like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science will be among the 62 subjects in this year's higher secondary examinations.

In 2024, Avik Das from McWilliam Higher Secondary School was the topper getting 496 marks out of 500 with 99.2 per cent.