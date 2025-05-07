WBCHSE HS Result 2025: Rajashree Adhikary tops West Bengal Board Class 12 exams, check full toppers' list here

WBCHSE HS Result 2025: The Class 12 results were announced by WBCHSE on May 7, registering a pass percentage of 90.79%. Purba Medinipur district excelled with 95.74% pass rate. Check full toppers' list here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published7 May 2025, 01:51 PM IST
WBCHSE HS Result 2025: Boys outperformed girls and a total of 72 students made it to the top 10 merit list.
WBCHSE HS Result 2025: Boys outperformed girls and a total of 72 students made it to the top 10 merit list.(PTI)

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Board Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the Class 12 results today, May 7. A pass percentage of 90.79 per cent was recorded this year.

West Bengal Board Class 12 toppers' list

  • Rupayan Pal from Bardhaman topped the West Bengal Class12 exam by securing 497/500 marks or 99.4% pass percentage.
  • Second spot was occupied by Coochbehar's Tushar Debnath who secured 496/500 marks in the Higher Secondary examination or 99.2% pass percentage.

Also Read | WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Results OUT! 90.79% pass
  • Arambagh's student Rajashree Adhikary took over the third spot by obtaining 495/500 marks or 99% pass percentage.
  • Fourth position was secured by Sreejita Ghosal from Bankura, who scored 494/500 marks or 98.8% pass percentage.

A total of 72 candidates occupied a position in the top 10 merit list of the West Bengal Class 12 results 2025 while science stream recorded the highest pass rate.

Also Read | WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025 on May 7: Where and how to download?

Stream-wise pass percentage is provided below

  • Science: 99.46 per cent
  • Commerce: 97.52 per cent
  • Arts: 88.25 per cent

Boys outperformed this year in the West Bengal Class12 exam results by securing an impressive pass percentage than girls.

  • Pass percentage of boys: 92.3 per cent
  • Pass percentage of Girls: 88.18 per cent

East or Purba Medinipur registered a pass percentage of 95.74 per cent, emerging as the best performing district in the Class 12 exam. Considering the performance of capital city -Kolkata - it was found that it recorded exceptional performance in the Higher Secondary (HS) examination results this year, registering a pass percentage of 93.43%.

Also Read | WBCHSE HS result 2025: How to check score on wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.wb.gov.in?

The original copies of the WBCHSE HS mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed to educational institutions from 55 distribution centres across the state from 10:00 am on May 8.

WBCHSE official notification states, “The Head of the Institutions/Teacher-in-Charges are requested to distribute the mark sheets and certificates, collected from the distribution centers among their students on the same day i.e. on 08.05.2025 positively."

Key Takeaways
  • The overall pass percentage for West Bengal Class 12 results was 90.79%.
  • Rajashree Adhikary topped the merit list, showcasing academic excellence.
  • Boys achieved a higher pass percentage than girls this year.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsEducationWBCHSE HS Result 2025: Rajashree Adhikary tops West Bengal Board Class 12 exams, check full toppers' list here
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.