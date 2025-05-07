WBCHSE HS Result 2025: Rajashree Adhikary tops West Bengal Board Class 12 exams, check full toppers' list here

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Board Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the Class 12 results today, May 7. A pass percentage of 90.79 per cent was recorded this year.

West Bengal Board Class 12 toppers' list Rupayan Pal from Bardhaman topped the West Bengal Class12 exam by securing 497/500 marks or 99.4% pass percentage.

Second spot was occupied by Coochbehar's Tushar Debnath who secured 496/500 marks in the Higher Secondary examination or 99.2% pass percentage.

Arambagh's student Rajashree Adhikary took over the third spot by obtaining 495/500 marks or 99% pass percentage.

Fourth position was secured by Sreejita Ghosal from Bankura, who scored 494/500 marks or 98.8% pass percentage. A total of 72 candidates occupied a position in the top 10 merit list of the West Bengal Class 12 results 2025 while science stream recorded the highest pass rate.

Stream-wise pass percentage is provided below Science: 99.46 per cent

Commerce: 97.52 per cent

Arts: 88.25 per cent Boys outperformed this year in the West Bengal Class12 exam results by securing an impressive pass percentage than girls.

Pass percentage of boys: 92.3 per cent

Pass percentage of Girls: 88.18 per cent East or Purba Medinipur registered a pass percentage of 95.74 per cent, emerging as the best performing district in the Class 12 exam. Considering the performance of capital city -Kolkata - it was found that it recorded exceptional performance in the Higher Secondary (HS) examination results this year, registering a pass percentage of 93.43%.

The original copies of the WBCHSE HS mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed to educational institutions from 55 distribution centres across the state from 10:00 am on May 8.