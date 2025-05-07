WBCHSE HS Result 2025: Rajashree Adhikary tops West Bengal Board Class 12 exams, check full toppers' list here

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Board Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the Class 12 results today, May 7. A pass percentage of 90.79 per cent was recorded this year.

Advertisement

West Bengal Board Class 12 toppers' list Rupayan Pal from Bardhaman topped the West Bengal Class12 exam by securing 497/500 marks or 99.4% pass percentage.

Second spot was occupied by Coochbehar's Tushar Debnath who secured 496/500 marks in the Higher Secondary examination or 99.2% pass percentage.

Arambagh's student Rajashree Adhikary took over the third spot by obtaining 495/500 marks or 99% pass percentage.

Fourth position was secured by Sreejita Ghosal from Bankura, who scored 494/500 marks or 98.8% pass percentage. A total of 72 candidates occupied a position in the top 10 merit list of the West Bengal Class 12 results 2025 while science stream recorded the highest pass rate.

Advertisement

Stream-wise pass percentage is provided below Science: 99.46 per cent

Commerce: 97.52 per cent

Arts: 88.25 per cent Boys outperformed this year in the West Bengal Class12 exam results by securing an impressive pass percentage than girls.

Pass percentage of boys: 92.3 per cent

Pass percentage of Girls: 88.18 per cent East or Purba Medinipur registered a pass percentage of 95.74 per cent, emerging as the best performing district in the Class 12 exam. Considering the performance of capital city -Kolkata - it was found that it recorded exceptional performance in the Higher Secondary (HS) examination results this year, registering a pass percentage of 93.43%.

The original copies of the WBCHSE HS mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed to educational institutions from 55 distribution centres across the state from 10:00 am on May 8.

Advertisement

WBCHSE official notification states, “The Head of the Institutions/Teacher-in-Charges are requested to distribute the mark sheets and certificates, collected from the distribution centers among their students on the same day i.e. on 08.05.2025 positively."