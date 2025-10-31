WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025-26: How to check result at wbchse.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) third semester examinations, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.72%. Candidates can access their scorecards at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. This marks the first time the board has conducted and announced results for the Uchha Madhyamik semester-based examination.

Two students — Pritam Ballav and Aditya Narayan Jana from Purulia — have topped the exam, each scoring 98.97%. A total of 69 students have made it to the top 10 ranks, including only three girl students.

The stream-wise results are as follows: Science: 98.80%

Commerce: 94.19%

Arts: 92.54%

The examinations were held between September 8 and 22, with about 6.6 lakh candidates appearing. Of these, 56.03% were girls. For the first time, the exams were conducted using OMR sheets under the new semester-based format.

New format explained Under the revised system, semesters one and three feature multiple-choice questions designed to encourage reasoning and analytical thinking, while semesters two and four focus on short answer and development quotient questions to retain writing skills.

Council chairperson Chiranjib Bhattacharya earlier said, “Over 38 lakh OMR sheets are being scanned. The publication of results might be delayed as there will be festival holidays in the next one month. But we are confident of publishing it by October 31.”

How to Check WB HS Results 2026 Visit wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in

Click on “WBCHSE Higher Secondary Examination Result 2026”

Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number / Date of Birth

Click on ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’

View and download your provisional marksheet

Take a printout for future reference