WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal Board to announce results TODAY at 12:30 PM; result link to activate later

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Board Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be announcing the Class 12 results today.
Check WBCHSE HS result with Mint through this DIRECT link
West Bengal Board 12th Result time
WBCHSE HS result will be declared on May 7 during a press conference at 12:30 PM, following which the official website link to check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025 will be activated.
“WB Council of HS Education is going to publish the result of HS Examination, 2025 on 07th May, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. through a Press Conference to be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091.,” the West Bengal Education Board's official notification said.
When and where to check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025?
Students can check their WBCHSE HS result from 2:00 pm onwards on the following official websites wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in
“The results can be viewed and downloaded from the below mentioned websites (URL)/Mobile App at and from 2:00 pm on the same day,” WBCHSE statement added.
Stay tuned for instant alerts, detailed guidance on accessing your scorecard and WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates
Students will need roll number and registration number mentioned on the WBCHSE admit card to check result.
WBCHSE HS Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Board Class 12 result will be available on the following official websites -
Follow the steps provided below to check West Bengal Board 12th Result 2025 on result.wb.gov.in
Step 1: Visit the official website wbchse.wb.gov.in and click on 'Council's Result Portal' mentioned under Higher Secondary Results 2025.
Step 2: Enter roll number and registration number as mentioned on the WBCHSE admit card and click on Submit.
Step 3: Check and download the digital scorecard displayed on the screen
Step 4: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future use.
The official WBCHSE website ‘wbresults.nic.in’ states, “ The results published on the NIC Servers are available to the examinees, for immediate information only. The results and any related data will be retained in the system for a period of 90 days (or three months) following the day, the examination's results are made public. NIC will not entertain any request received for seeking information / data / data backup w.r.t. Central/ State Education/Examination Boards results, post the expiration of result data retention period.”
WBCHSE HS Result 2025 LIVE: DigiLocker's May 6 post on X states. “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (#WBCHSE) Class XII Examination Result 2025 will be available soon on #DigiLocker. Students will be able to access their results securely and conveniently. Stay tuned for updates! https://results.digilocker.gov.in."