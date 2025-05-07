Subscribe

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal Board to announce results TODAY at 12:30 PM; result link to activate later

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12 results on May 7 at 12:30 PM. Get real-time updates on the WBCHSE12th Result 2025.

Fareha Naaz
Updated7 May 2025, 07:44 AM IST
Advertisement
WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Education Board will declare the Class 12 results today at wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in.(PTI)

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Board Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be announcing the Class 12 results today.

Check WBCHSE HS result with Mint through this DIRECT link 

West Bengal Board 12th Result time

WBCHSE HS result will be declared on May 7 during a press conference at 12:30 PM, following which the official website link to check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025 will be activated.

“WB Council of HS Education is going to publish the result of HS Examination, 2025 on 07th May, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. through a Press Conference to be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091.,” the West Bengal Education Board's official notification said.

When and where to check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025?

Students can check their WBCHSE HS result from 2:00 pm onwards on the following official websites wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in

“The results can be viewed and downloaded from the below mentioned websites (URL)/Mobile App at and from 2:00 pm on the same day,” WBCHSE statement added.

Stay tuned for instant alerts, detailed guidance on accessing your scorecard and WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025 LIVE Updates

Follow updates here:
07 May 2025, 07:41 AM IST

WBCHSE HS Result 2025 LIVE: ‘Results are not available right now,’ official website says

Students will need roll number and registration number mentioned on the WBCHSE admit card to check result.

Advertisement
07 May 2025, 07:38 AM IST

WBCHSE HS Result 2025 LIVE: Where to check WBCHSE Class 12 result?

WBCHSE HS Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Board Class 12 result will be available on the following official websites -

  • wbresults.nic.in
  • wbchse.nic.in
  • result.wb.gov.in
  • wbchse.wb.gov.in

07 May 2025, 07:35 AM IST

WBCHSE HS Result 2025 LIVE: How to check West Bengal Board 12th Result 2025 online?

Follow the steps provided below to check West Bengal Board 12th Result 2025 on result.wb.gov.in

Step 1: Visit the official website wbchse.wb.gov.in and click on 'Council's Result Portal' mentioned under Higher Secondary Results 2025.

Step 2: Enter roll number and registration number as mentioned on the WBCHSE admit card and click on Submit.

Step 3: Check and download the digital scorecard displayed on the screen

Step 4: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future use.

Advertisement
07 May 2025, 07:27 AM IST

WBCHSE HS Result 2025 LIVE: ‘Results in the system for 90 days…,’ says official website

The official WBCHSE website ‘wbresults.nic.in’ states, “ The results published on the NIC Servers are available to the examinees, for immediate information only. The results and any related data will be retained in the system for a period of 90 days (or three months) following the day, the examination's results are made public. NIC will not entertain any request received for seeking information / data / data backup w.r.t. Central/ State Education/Examination Boards results, post the expiration of result data retention period.”

07 May 2025, 07:22 AM IST

WBCHSE HS Result 2025 LIVE: Results available soon on DigiLocker

WBCHSE HS Result 2025 LIVE: DigiLocker's May 6 post on X states. “West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (#WBCHSE) Class XII Examination Result 2025 will be available soon on #DigiLocker. Students will be able to access their results securely and conveniently. Stay tuned for updates! https://results.digilocker.gov.in."

Advertisement
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationWBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal Board to announce results TODAY at 12:30 PM; result link to activate later
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App