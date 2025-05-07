WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal Board to announce results TODAY at 12:30 PM; result link to activate later

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Board Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be announcing the Class 12 results today.

Check WBCHSE HS result with Mint through this DIRECT link

West Bengal Board 12th Result time

WBCHSE HS result will be declared on May 7 during a press conference at 12:30 PM, following which the official website link to check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025 will be activated.

“WB Council of HS Education is going to publish the result of HS Examination, 2025 on 07th May, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. through a Press Conference to be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091.,” the West Bengal Education Board's official notification said.

When and where to check WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2025?

Students can check their WBCHSE HS result from 2:00 pm onwards on the following official websites wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in

“The results can be viewed and downloaded from the below mentioned websites (URL)/Mobile App at and from 2:00 pm on the same day,” WBCHSE statement added.

