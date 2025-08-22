WBJEE 2025 Results declared on wbjeeb.nic.in following SC order. Check direct link, steps to download scorecard

WBJEE Results 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board on Friday declared the WEBJEE Results 2025 after weeks of delay following a Supreme Court order.

The result came after the Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Calcutta High Court that had directed the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to scrap its existing merit list.

The WBJEE Results 2025 were declared today for entry to undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy courses in state-run and state-aided universities.

Although the exam was held on April 27, the results saw an unusual delay this year due to the legal tussle, sparking protests in political circles. A bench of Chief Justice BR Gobind Singh passed the order following the West Bengal government's plea challenging the HC order.

“WBJEE results have been published,” board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI.

She added that once the legal issue over publication was resolved, the board declared the results in the interest of students.

Where to check WEBJEE Results 2025? Students can check their WBJEE Results 2025 on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

The final answer key of WBJEE can also be checked on wbjeeb.nic.in.

How to download WBJEE 2025 result/ rank card? Follow THESE steps to download scorecard for WBJEE Result 2025:

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the result link

Candidates will have to provide their application number and date of birth

Click on ‘Sign In'

The result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates will have to download the result in the form of rank card.

Also Read | WBJEE Result 2025 postponed amid court row: What we know

WEBJEE Results 2025: Meet the toppers This year's toppers of WBJEE are — Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School, Park Circus, Samyajyoti Biswas of Kalyani Central Model School, Dishant Basu and Aritro Ray of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Trishanjit Doloi of PURV International School Durgapur and Sagnik Patra of Midnapore Collegiate School.

On Monday, the WBJEE Board issued a circular directing candidates to upload their SC, ST, and OBC certificates on the official website.