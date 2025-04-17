WBJEE admit card 2025: West Bengal Board releases hall tickets at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s step-by-step guide to download

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released admit cards for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of WBJEE — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Students can download admit cards from April 17 to April 27, 2025 till 2 pm.

WBJEEB will conduct an OMR-based Common Entrance Examination (WBJEE-2025) for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities and government colleges, along with self-financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2025-26.

WBJEE Admit Card 2025: Step by step guide to download hall tickets Registered candidates can download the admit cards by following the steps given below –

Step 1: Go to the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the WBJEE Admit Card 2025 link, which will be displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the login details on the new page displayed.

Step 4: Select on submit and the admit card will be shown on the screen.