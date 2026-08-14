WBJEE ANM, GNM counselling 2026 registration begins today; check schedule, steps to apply

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has started the counselling process for admission to Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the 2026-27 academic session.

Eligible candidates who appeared for ANM(R) & GNM-2026 and secured a valid General Merit Rank (GMR) can participate in the centralised online counselling process. Registration, fee payment and choice filling began on August 14 and will remain open until August 17, 2026.

The counselling process will be conducted in three rounds and will include registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, seat acceptance and reporting for document verification and admission.

WBJEE ANM, GNM counselling 2026 schedule According to the schedule released by WBJEEB, candidates can register, pay the counselling fee and fill in their choices between August 14 and August 17. Choice modification and locking will also remain available during the same period.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 19. Candidates allotted seats in this round will have to pay the seat acceptance fee and report for document verification and admission between August 19 and August 21.

The second round will begin with registration and choice filling from August 22 to August 24, followed by the seat allotment result on August 26. Candidates will have until August 29 to complete seat acceptance, reporting and other prescribed formalities.

The third round will open for registration and choice filling from August 31 to September 1. Its seat allotment result will be announced on September 3, with seat acceptance fee payment and reporting scheduled from September 3 to September 6.

The Board has said that the schedule may be revised under unavoidable circumstances.

How to apply for WBJEE ANM, GNM counselling 2026 Candidates can participate in the counselling process through the official WBJEEB website and the ANM & GNM counselling section.

Applicants will need to register using the required credentials and personal details. They must provide information such as their Class 12 marks, passing status and details related to English, wherever required.

Candidates will then have to pay the prescribed non-refundable registration fee of ₹500 and proceed to choice filling.

During choice filling, applicants can view the institutes and courses available to them based on their eligibility. They can then arrange their preferred institutes and courses in order of priority.

Candidates can modify their choices during the permitted period before finally locking them. Once the choices are locked and submitted, changes may not be allowed. The counselling guidelines also advise candidates to enter multiple preferences, with applicants encouraged to select at least 20 choices to improve their chances of getting a seat.

After seat allotment, candidates who receive a seat will have to pay the applicable seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institute within the specified deadline for document verification and admission.