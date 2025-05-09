WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Released: Steps to check it at wbjeeb.nic.in & more

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released admit cards for the on Friday, May 9, released the answer key for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025.

Registered candidates can download the answer key from the official website of WBJEE — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Students can raise objection against the answer key till 11 May 2025 by paying a fee of ₹500 per question.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to download Candidates who appeared for the exam can view the WBJEE Answer Key by logging in with their roll number and download the PDF for reference.

Visit WBJEE’s official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Under the 'Examinations' tab, choose WBJEE

A new window will open.

Click on “Model Answer Key – View and Challenge for WBJEE – 2025” available on the screen under the Candidate activity board in navy blue.

Login using details, such as application number and password.

The answer key will be displayed on your screen.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections After the WBJEE answer is displayed on your screen, you can challenge it using the following steps:

Click “Challenge Answer Key”

A new window will appear asking for login credentials.

Choose the question that you would like to challenge.

If necessary, provide supporting material for your objection.

Make the payment for the Answer Key Challenge fee.

Click on Submit.

Note: This is a provisional answer key. The board will release another answer key, final WBJEE Answer Key, after reviewing objections.

No further challenges will be accepted once the final version is out. The merit list and candidate ranks will be declared based on the final answer key.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: How to calculate marks using answer key The formula for calculating the marks using the Answer Key is:

Maximum Marks x Number of Correct Responses – Negative Marking x Number of Incorrect Responses.