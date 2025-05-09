WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Released: Steps to check it at wbjeeb.nic.in & more

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released admit cards for the on Friday, May 9, released the answer key for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025.
Registered candidates can download the answer key from the official website of WBJEE — wbjeeb.nic.in.
Students can raise objection against the answer key till 11 May 2025 by paying a fee of ₹500 per question.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can view the WBJEE Answer Key by logging in with their roll number and download the PDF for reference.
After the WBJEE answer is displayed on your screen, you can challenge it using the following steps:
Note: This is a provisional answer key. The board will release another answer key, final WBJEE Answer Key, after reviewing objections.
No further challenges will be accepted once the final version is out. The merit list and candidate ranks will be declared based on the final answer key.
The formula for calculating the marks using the Answer Key is:
Maximum Marks x Number of Correct Responses – Negative Marking x Number of Incorrect Responses.
The WBJEE 2025 exam, held for admission to Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses across West Bengal, was conducted on 27 April 2025 in two shifts this year.
