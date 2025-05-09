Subscribe

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Released: Steps to check it at wbjeeb.nic.in & more

Students can raise objection against the WBJEE answer key till 11 May 2025 by paying a fee of 500 per question.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published9 May 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Advertisement
WBJEE 2025 Answer Key Out. Candidates Can Download Now

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released admit cards for the on Friday, May 9, released the answer key for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025.

Advertisement

Registered candidates can download the answer key from the official website of WBJEE — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Students can raise objection against the answer key till 11 May 2025 by paying a fee of 500 per question.

Also Read | WBJEE 2025: West Bengal Board releases hall tickets at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Candidates who appeared for the exam can view the WBJEE Answer Key by logging in with their roll number and download the PDF for reference.

  • Visit WBJEE’s official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Under the 'Examinations' tab, choose WBJEE
  • A new window will open.
  • Click on “Model Answer Key – View and Challenge for WBJEE – 2025” available on the screen under the Candidate activity board in navy blue.
  • Login using details, such as application number and password.
  • The answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Advertisement
Also Read | TS EAMCET 2025 answer key for engineering released: Steps to download and more

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections

After the WBJEE answer is displayed on your screen, you can challenge it using the following steps:

  • Click “Challenge Answer Key”
  • A new window will appear asking for login credentials.
  • Choose the question that you would like to challenge.
  • If necessary, provide supporting material for your objection.
  • Make the payment for the Answer Key Challenge fee.
  • Click on Submit.

Also Read | REET 2025 answer key released—here's how to check and raise queries if any

Note: This is a provisional answer key. The board will release another answer key, final WBJEE Answer Key, after reviewing objections.

No further challenges will be accepted once the final version is out. The merit list and candidate ranks will be declared based on the final answer key.

Advertisement

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: How to calculate marks using answer key

The formula for calculating the marks using the Answer Key is:

Maximum Marks x Number of Correct Responses Negative Marking x Number of Incorrect Responses.

The WBJEE 2025 exam, held for admission to Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses across West Bengal, was conducted on 27 April 2025 in two shifts this year.

 
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationWBJEE Answer Key 2025 Released: Steps to check it at wbjeeb.nic.in & more
Read Next Story