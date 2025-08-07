WBJEE Result 2025 postponed amid court row: What we know

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) 2025 result has been postponed, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. The WBJEEB Results 2025 was scheduled to be declared on Thursday. The new result date is yet to announced.

Why was WBJEEB Result 2025 delayed? The results were delayed yet again due to contempt proceedings initiated against the state in the high court, Times Now reported.

Justice Kausik Chanda of the Calcutta High Court reportedly received complaints from merit‑listed candidates via email in the JEMAS‑PG (medical postgraduate) exam as well as from the WBJEE Board itself, prompting the court to act suo motu.

“WBJEE 2025 result has been put on hold due to the fresh contempt proceedings filed after some students reached out to Justice Kausik Chanda. The High Court has stated that the Supreme Court has not stayed the order passed by the HC on May 21, 2024, regarding the OBC reservation,” Shiksha.com reported.

The next hearing is scheduled at 10:30 am on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The Principal Secretary of Higher Education, West Bengal, has been directed to appear in court to clarify the state’s position.

The results have already been delayed by over a month due to legal proceedings. Earlier in July, board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee had said it was ready to publish the results on June 5, but subsequent legal proceedings over the OBC reservation policy has delayed the whole process.

The road was cleared last month following a Supreme Court order staying the Calcutta High Court decision to halt the implementation of a revised list of OBCs notified by the state government.

WBJEE board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said that results will be declared on August 7, news agency PTI reported.

“From today [July 31], candidates will have to upload details about their caste category certificate in the relevant section of WBJEE portal till August 2. The board will sort out the data and incorporate updates of every candidate before coming up with the results,” she had reportedly said.

"We are sure the process [of uploading details] will be over by the stipulated time and the results will be published on August 7," the WBJEEB chairperson told PTI.

However, the result declaration has been further delayed. A confirmation regarding the new result date is awaited.

The state-level WBJEEB was conducted on April 27 in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm.