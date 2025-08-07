WBJEE West Bengal 2025 Result Date: When will results be declared? Details here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) said it will publish this year’s entrance exam results on August 7, following a delay of over a month. However, a recent news report suggested that the WBJEE result 2025 will likely be postponed.

According to Careers360, the Calcutta High Court initiated a contempt proceeding on Wednesday after merit-listed candidates flagged concerns over the admission proceedings despite a court order.

The news portal claimed WBJEE board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee has confirmed that the WBJEE result 2025 has been postponed.

There has been no official word from the WBJEE board yet. LiveMint could not independently verify the claim.

The WBJEE exams were held on April 27.

The contempt proceeding A Careers360 report said that Justice Kausik Chanda initiated contempt proceedings and expressed “surprise and concern” at the manner in which the State acted in violation of its order, which had not been stayed by the Supreme Court.

The court has summoned the principal secretary of the higher education department to appear online at 10:30 am today, August 7, to clarify the State's position.

Meanwhile, all admission-related activities, including counselling, have been put on hold until further orders.

In an earlier decision, the Calcutta High Court ordered the implementation of the revised list of Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) notified by the state government to halt.

However, decks were cleared to publish the results following the Supreme Court’s July 28 order staying the high court's order.

A senior higher education department official had said earlier, “The decision to update every candidate's profile with caste category details have been taken after consulting legal experts.”

Why is the WBJEE result 2025 being postponed? On July 28, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, while hearing the state government’s appeal, vacated the high court’s stay and noted that “prima facie, the high court order seems to be erroneous.”

On June 17, the Calcutta High Court ordered an interim stay on notifications issued by the state government with regard to reservations to 140 subsections under OBC-A and OBC-B categories made by it.