WBPSC Clerkship Result OUT @psc.wb.gov.in: Over 89,000 candidates qualify - check steps to check result

A total of 89,821 candidates have successfully cleared the preliminary stage and are now eligible to appear for the subsequent Part-II examination.

Updated15 Oct 2025, 06:16 PM IST
WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Education Board will declare the Class 12 results today at wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in.
WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The West Bengal Education Board will declare the Class 12 results today at wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in.(PTI)

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) announced the results for the Clerkship (Part-I) Examination 2025 on Wednesday.

The WBPSC Clerkship recruitment is one of the most sought-after state government job opportunities in West Bengal, attracting lakhs of applicants each year.

A total of 89,821 candidates have successfully cleared the preliminary stage and are now eligible to appear for the subsequent Part-II examination. The initial (Part I) computer-based test was administered statewide on 16 and 17 November 2024.

WBPSC Clerkship 2025 Result: Steps to download

Candidates who appeared for the Part-I exam can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:

  • Go to the WBPSC's official website at psc.wb.gov.in.
  • Under the “Results” section on the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Clerkship (Part-I) Result’ or a similar designation.
  • The result will be displayed in a PDF file containing the roll numbers of all qualified candidates.
  • Use the search function (Ctrl+F) within the PDF to quickly find your roll number.
  • Once confirmed, download the result PDF and take a printout for all future reference and the next stage of the recruitment process.

WBPSC Clerkship 2025 Result: Cutoff marks

General: 49

OBC-A: 48

OBC-B: 48

SC: 47

ST: 29

WBPSC Clerkship 2025 Result: What's next for shortlisted candidates?

The shortlisted candidates will now need to prepare for the Clerkship (Part-II) exam, which will be the decisive stage in the selection process for these coveted government clerical positions.

The admit card and exact date for this next phase will be released by the Commission on its website in the coming weeks.

WBPSC Clerkship Result OUT @psc.wb.gov.in: Over 89,000 candidates qualify - check steps to check result
