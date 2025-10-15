WBPSC Clerkship Result OUT @psc.wb.gov.in: Over 89,000 candidates qualify - check steps to check result

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) announced the results for the Clerkship (Part-I) Examination 2025 on Wednesday.

The WBPSC Clerkship recruitment is one of the most sought-after state government job opportunities in West Bengal, attracting lakhs of applicants each year.

A total of 89,821 candidates have successfully cleared the preliminary stage and are now eligible to appear for the subsequent Part-II examination. The initial (Part I) computer-based test was administered statewide on 16 and 17 November 2024.

WBPSC Clerkship 2025 Result: Steps to download Candidates who appeared for the Part-I exam can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:

Go to the WBPSC's official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

Under the “Results” section on the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Clerkship (Part-I) Result’ or a similar designation.

The result will be displayed in a PDF file containing the roll numbers of all qualified candidates.

Use the search function (Ctrl+F) within the PDF to quickly find your roll number.

Once confirmed, download the result PDF and take a printout for all future reference and the next stage of the recruitment process.

WBPSC Clerkship 2025 Result: Cutoff marks General: 49

OBC-A: 48

OBC-B: 48

SC: 47

ST: 29

WBPSC Clerkship 2025 Result: What's next for shortlisted candidates? The shortlisted candidates will now need to prepare for the Clerkship (Part-II) exam, which will be the decisive stage in the selection process for these coveted government clerical positions.