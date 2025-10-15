WBPSC Clerkship Result OUT @psc.wb.gov.in: Over 89,000 candidates qualify - check steps to check result

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) announced the results for the Clerkship (Part-I) Examination 2025 on Wednesday.
The WBPSC Clerkship recruitment is one of the most sought-after state government job opportunities in West Bengal, attracting lakhs of applicants each year.
A total of 89,821 candidates have successfully cleared the preliminary stage and are now eligible to appear for the subsequent Part-II examination. The initial (Part I) computer-based test was administered statewide on 16 and 17 November 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the Part-I exam can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:
General: 49
OBC-A: 48
OBC-B: 48
SC: 47
ST: 29
The shortlisted candidates will now need to prepare for the Clerkship (Part-II) exam, which will be the decisive stage in the selection process for these coveted government clerical positions.
The admit card and exact date for this next phase will be released by the Commission on its website in the coming weeks.