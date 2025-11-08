WBSSC SLST Result 2025: How to check Assistant Teacher written exam scorecard, qualifying status at wbssc.gov.in

WBSSC SLST Result 2025: The West Bengal Staff Selection Commissions (WBSSC) announced the Second State Level Selection Test (SLST) result on 7 November. Candidates who appeared for the Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Higher Secondary (Classes 11-12) levels. Candidates who appeared for the written exam, which was held on 7 and 14 September, can check their qualifying status at its official website wbssc.gov.in.

The results for the first phase of screening tests for Assistant Teacher vacancies across the state were published yesterday. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 35,726 posts.

How to check WBSSC SLST Result 2025? Follow the steps mentioned below to check the WBSSC SLST scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website wbssc.gov.in or westbengalssc.com to check result.

Step 2: On the home page, locate the “View result” tab.

Step 3: Enter the required login details, such as Roll Number/ Application Number and Date of Birth and click on Submit.

Step 4: Check and download result displayed on the screen.

The WBSSC SLST online scorecard will mention the following details:

Name of a candidate

Category

Exam date

Subject details

Marks obtained

Total Marks The qualifying candidates of the written examination will have to undergo further screening tests for final selection, which involves document verification, interview round, lecture demonstration and medical examination.

The notice issued by West Bengal Central School Service Commission Chairman states, “The result of written examination (60 marks) for class levels X1-X11 in respect of 2no SLST, 2025 for recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Government aided/sponsored schools in West Bengal is being published today, 7 th of November, 2025.”

The Commission conducted the written examination in 35 subjects. A total of 2,29,606 candidates appeared for the test which was held in 478 centres spread across the state. “Each candidate can log in to the Commission's website i.e. https://westbengalssc.com to view his/her own score out of 60 marks,” the notification adds.

In accordance with the recruitment process rule, the next stage is document verification after publication of the preliminary interview list. The document verification process is expected to commence from 17 November.

