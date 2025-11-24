WBSSC SLST Result 2025 out: How to check, what login details required - Details inside

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 for Classes IX–X. As per reports, the results of the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST), held for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in government-aided schools across West Bengal, are now available on the official website westbengalssc.com.

WBSSC SLST Result 2025: Login details required Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 7, 14, can log in using their roll number and name to view their results.

The WBSSC SLST Result 2025 includes key details such as qualification status and subject-wise marks.

How to download WBSSC SLST Result 2025 - a step-by-step guide Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 through the following steps: