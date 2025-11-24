WBSSC SLST Result 2025 out: How to check, what login details required - Details inside

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 for Classes IX–X. As per reports, the results of the 2nd State Level Selection Test (SLST), held for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in government-aided schools across West Bengal, are now available on the official website westbengalssc.com.

WBSSC SLST Result 2025: Login details required Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 7, 14, can log in using their roll number and name to view their results.

The WBSSC SLST Result 2025 includes key details such as qualification status and subject-wise marks.

How to download WBSSC SLST Result 2025 - a step-by-step guide Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the WBSSC SLST Result 2025 through the following steps:

Visit the official website: westbengalssc.com

Next, go to the ‘Results’ section on the homepage.

Click on “Result of Written Examination in c/w 2nd SLST (AT), 2025 for Class IX–X.”

Enter your roll number and date of birth, fill in the captcha, and click Submit.

The WBSSC SLST Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Verify the details and download the result for future use.